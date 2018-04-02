Delhi HC issues notice to CBSE regarding Class 10 exam

[India], Apr. 2 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE), the Delhi Police, and Ministry of Human Resources and Development on a petition seeking Class 10 Math's paper be held earlier.

The High Court also directed the Board to hold a court-monitored probe into the matter of CBSE question paper leaks.

The court has fixed the next date of hearing as March 16.

The Delhi High Court had earlier in the day agreed to hear a petition seeking direction for a court-monitored probe in the matter.

The plea, filed by many individuals and parents, also demanded the CBSE consider mitigating/compensating by awarding liberal marks to all students in the re-examination. (ANI)