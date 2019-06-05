Delhi HC issues notice to Centre over plea on Uniform Civil Code

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre over a plea seeking direction to the Union of India to frame a Uniform Civil Code to promote fraternity, unity and national integration.

A bench presided by Chief Justice Rajendra Menon issued a notice to the Union of India and sought its response over a plea filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Upadhyay. The Chief Justice after issuing the notice slated the matter for hearing on July 8.

The petition sought direction and instruction to government to secure citizens, justice (social, economic, and political), liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship, equality of status and to promote among them all fraternity, assuring the dignity of the individual and unity and integrity of the nation.

The plea sought the framing of this Code in the spirit of Articles 14, 15 and 44 of the Constitution of India. It also sought setting up of a Judicial Commission to make a Uniform Civil Code. The petitioner claimed that he submitted a representation to the central government on August 28, 2017, and the Law Commission on April 4, 2018. There is no further requirement to move concerned authority for relief sought in this writ petition again. The object of Article 44 is to introduce a Uniform Civil Code, which is essential to promote fraternity unity and national integration. It proceeds on the assumption that there is no connection between religion and personal laws in a civilised society. (ANI)