Delhi HC issues notice to former TERI chief Pachauri

[India], June 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to former Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) chief R.K. Pachauri on a plea seeking deferment of a trial in a civil defamation case against women's right lawyer Vrinda Grover.

Grover's lawyer has been asked by the court to approach the local commissioner in this matter.

The court didn't grant any stay and the trial is slated to take place from June 19 to June 24.

Grover moved the court against a trial court order to hear during the summer vacation a Rs. 1 crore-defamation case against her and another woman by the former TERI chief.

The petition came up for hearing before Justice C. Hari Shankar yesterday, who rescued from hearing the matter, citing personal reasons and said that it would be heard by some other bench. Pachauri has been charged with sexual harassment by a woman researcher, who used to work directly under the veteran climate scientist and later resigned from her job as she felt 'let down' by the TERI. She has now moved to another organisation. (ANI)