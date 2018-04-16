Delhi HC issues notice to NIA over Hizbul chief's son plea

[India], Apr. 16 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to the National Investigative Agency (NIA) on a plea filed by Syed Shahid, son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, challenging a trial court's order which increased his custody.

Shahid has challenged a trial court order which has rejected his statutory bail and extended the period of investigation.

He has moved the application under the provisions of Section 167 (2) of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The court will further hear this matter on April 25.

Shahid was arrested by the NIA in October last year after he was found receiving and collecting funds through international wire money transfer from Saudi Arabia-based Hizbul Mujahideen member Aijaz Ahmed Bhat. He was also suspended by the Jammu and Kashmir Government from his agriculture department job in the state. The NIA has already filed two charge sheets against six other accused in this case in 2011. Out of these accused, two are in custody and others, including Salahuddin, are absconding and residing in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). (ANI)