Delhi HC pulls up PWD, MCD over cleaning drains

[India], June 28(ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Public Works Department (PWD), South Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Jal Board while hearing the plea seeking cleaning of the Kushal Nallah in the national capital.

"You are putting garbage in the Nallah all around the year and cleaning it only five days. Ground reality is very much different from your documents. We are living in the 21st century, but you are working like the one in 17th century," the court observed.

The court also directed PWD secretary, Delhi Jal board CEO and commissioner of south MCD to visit the sites personally and file a status report along with the master plan within a week. The court asked the officials to ensure cleaning of drains from the INA to the Yamuna River. (ANI)