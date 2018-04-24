Delhi HC recalls order against minority status to Jamia Milia

[India], Apr 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday recalled order opposing minority status to Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university.

Last month, opposing the religious minority status awarded to JMI, the Centre had filed an affidavit in the Delhi High Court. The minority university filed its objection to the said affidavit.

Centre's affidavit opposing minority status to JMI is hence no longer valid, with the High Court accepting the contention raised by the university that there was no advance notice or copy of the affidavit served to any of the parties connected with the case.

Further hearing in the case will take place on August 14.(ANI)