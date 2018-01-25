Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea against 'Padmaavat'

[India], Jan 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to entertain plea seeking quashing of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certificate given to film 'Padmaavat'.

The state high court has asked petitioner to approach the Supreme Court.

The petition was filed by General Secretary of Johar Smiti Sansthan, Chittorgarh, Bhanwar Singh.

The petition had sought quashing the certificate issued by CBFC for allowing the exhibition of Sanjay Bhansali's magnum-opus.

It also sought appropriate order for declaring section 5C of the Cinematography Act 1952 to be in violation of article 14of the constitution of India. (ANI)