Delhi HC refuses to interfere in Sharad Yadav's RS disqualification issue

[India], December 15 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to interfere in former Janata Dal (United) MP Sharad Yadav's disqualification from Rajya Sabha matter but allowed him to keep allowances and government bungalow for now.

Yadav approached the court on December 13 after he was disqualified from the upper house on December 04.

He argued that the he was not given a hearing before his disqualification orders were passed by Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chairman of Rajya Sabha.

Mr. Yadav, along with Ali Anwar, was disqualified on December 4 after the JD(U) had sought the same, arguing that they had attended a rally of Opposition parties in Patna in violation of its directive. (ANI)