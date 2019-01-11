Delhi HC refuses to quash FIR against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana seeking quashing of an FIR against him in a bribery case.

A single judge bench of the court refused to grant interim protection to Asthana but Justice Najmi Waziri asked the CBI to maintain status quo for two weeks.

Asthana, the number two in the CBI, sought liberty to appeal against the High Court judgement before the Supreme Court, which was granted.

The High Court directed the CBI to conclude investigation against Asthana within 10 weeks.

The court also turned down a plea by Deputy SP Devender Kumar seeking quashing of FIR filed against them. (ANI)