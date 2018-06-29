Delhi HC restrains DMRC employees from holding strike

[India], June 29 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday restrained the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) employees from going on strike tomorrow.

The court mentioned that disputes had arisen with regards to the implementation of settlement terms, which were agreed upon on by the DMRC and the employees in 2017, with the employees claiming that the terms had not been fully implemented by the DMRC.

The DMRC stated that the employees were raising their demands, deeming it not justifiable.

It also stated that according to Section 22 of the Industrial Disputes Act, no employee of a public utility service could go on strike without giving a notice to the employer within six weeks of the strike. The Act also dictates that the strike could not be held within fourteen days of giving the notice, among others. The DMRC argued that the notices from the employees did not comply with any of the conditions of the Act and that they were ready to resolve the disputes and fully implement the settlement that was agreed upon last year. Citing these reasons, the Delhi High Court stayed the restraining order on the employees' strike. Earlier today, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot directed the Managing Director (MD) of the DMRC to resolve the issues concerning the non-executive employees of Delhi Metro. As per reports, the metro employees were slated to hold protests from June 30, threatening a complete shutdown of metro services. (ANI)