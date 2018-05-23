Delhi HC seeks CBI's response on Upendra Rai's plea

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response from Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a plea filed by journalist Upendra Rai seeking quashing of the second FIR against him

The Court also directed the CBI to file a status report regarding the second FIR by tomorrow.

On May 5, CBI filed second FIR against Rai, former CEO and editor-in-chief of Tehelka and Sahara Media claiming he took money from a Mumbai-based real estate company to save them from an alleged impeding raid by income-tax officials.

The CBI, on May 3, arrested Rai on the basis of first FIR filed in connection with his alleged involvement in dubious financial transactions. He is also accused of committing the offence in connivance with the officials of aviation company Air One Aviation Pvt Ltd and some public servants of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The CBI's first FIR named Upendra Rai, Air One Aviation Pvt Ltd, its Chief Security Officer Prasun Roy, some unidentified public servants of BACS and others. (ANI)