Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking RTE extension upto class 12

[India], May 27 (ANI): The Delhi High court on Monday asked the central government to file a status report on a plea seeking an extension of Right to Education Act up to class 12.

A bench presided by Chief Justice Rajendra Menon was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by NGO Social Jurist through Advocate Ashok Agarwal seeking amendment in the RTE Act, 2009, so as to enable Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students to study up till class 12.

Government of India had earlier filed an affidavit in the matter, submitting that it is under consideration and the new government will take a decision on it.

Taking note of the affidavit, the court asked the government to take the case on priority, as it involves the career of EWS students studying in unaided private schools. The matter is slated to be heard on July 22. Right to Education Act mandates all private schools to reserve 25 per cent of seats for children from the reserved category and economically weaker sections and provide them with free education from the age of six to fourteen years (Class 8). The plea was filed after the parents of students studying in a school in Delhi complained that EWS students were asked to pay a fee in Class 9. (ANI)