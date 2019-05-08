Delhi HC seeks ED's reply on plea filed against Deepak Talwar's son in money laundering case

[India], May 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) reply on a plea challenging the prosecution complaint it filed against corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar's son Aditya Talwar in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Indian aviation sector during the UPA regime.

Justice Chandershekar sought ED's reply on the plea filed by Aditya and posted the matter for hearing on May 17.

In the court, ED counsels DP Singh and Amit Mahajan raised questions over plea's 'maintainability'. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Aditya Talwar.

The court asked the petitioner to approach the appropriate forum i.e. trial court regarding the cancellation of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him. Recently, Special CBI judge Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj after taking cognisance of the charge sheet had issued a production warrant against Deepak Talwar, She also issued a non-bailable warrant against his son, who is also named as an accused in the charge sheet, and posted the matter for hearing on May 9. ED's counsel had earlier told the court that the investigation revealed that Deepak Talwar, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, obtained "undue favours" for the private airlines using his contacts. It was also alleged that he had acted as a middleman to favour foreign private airlines, causing huge loss to national carrier Air India. Investigative agencies are probing the money laundering aspect of the loss faced by the airline after the privatisation of its routes. (ANI)