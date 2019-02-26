Delhi HC seeks Union Govt's response on Gautam Khaitan's plea

[India], Feb 26 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought reply of Union of India on the plea filed by Gautam Khaitan challenging the legality and validity of various acts including the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) Act.

Khaitan, who was arrested under the black money act by the Enforcement Directorate, has approached Delhi HC challenging the legality and validity of various provisions of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

In today's hearing, Senior Advocate PV Kapoor, Sidharth Luthra and advocate Pramod Dubey appeared for Gautam Khaitan and argued that the impugned actions of the respondents are in violation of the fundamental rights of the petitioner (Gautam Khaitan) conferred under Articles 14, 19, 20 and 21 of the Constitution of India and has caused and continues to cause grave prejudice and hardship to the Petitioner. Court has sought the reply from Union of India till April 10. Earlier in the day, Delhi's Patiala House Court had issued production warrant against Gautam Khaitan. Enforcement Directorate had told the court that some reports are awaited from MHA regarding other accused like Guido Haschke and Carlos Gerosa. The Patiala House Court had adjourned the hearing for 9th May. (ANI)