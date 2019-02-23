Delhi HC sends notice to Centre, MCI over delay in amending educational regulations

[India] Feb 23 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Centre and the Medical Council of India (MCI) over a delay in issuing amendments to Graduation Medical Educational Regulations (GMER) 2018.

A division bench of the Delhi High Court presided by Chief Justice of Delhi Rajendra Menon directed the respondents to file their reply within four weeks and slated the matter for hearing on May 3.

The petition filed by Dr Indrajit Khandekar through his counsel Gaurav Kumar Bansal said the MCI has not amended GMER and, as a result, aspirants pursuing MBBS are still referring to outdated study material.

The petition further states that it is not only affecting medical jurisprudence but is also hampering the criminal justice delivery system. Earlier, the petitioner had approached MCI through an RTI and was told that the revised draft of Graduation Medical Regulation 2018 is still pending for approval. While there has been a tremendous change in medical examinations worldwide, India has not witnessed any revision since 1997. This is resulting in medical students across the country adopting outdated practices, said the petition. (ANI)