Delhi HC sets aside centre's order on Oxytocin's sale

, (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday turned down centre's decision to ban private companies from selling oxytocin, saying that the decision lacks a scientific basis.

The court also termed the decision arbitrary and unreasonable.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had refused to tinker with the Union Health Ministry's notification allowing only the public sector to manufacture the drug Oxytocin from 1st July.

It was argued in the court that Oxytocin is often misused to increase output in vegetable and dairy farming.

Earlier this year, the Health Ministry had restricted the manufacture of Oxytocin to the public sector, allowing only PSU Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KAPL) to manufacture the drug. (ANI)