[India], May 31 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday took suo moto cognisance on the Malviya Nagar fire.

It has asked the Delhi Police and other civic authorities to submit a status report on the same.

The next date of the hearing is July 3.

Fire broke out in a rubber godown in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Tuesday. It was doused on Wednesday with the help of the Indian Air Force.

However, no causalities were reported in the incident. (ANI)