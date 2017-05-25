Delhi HC to continue hearing dengue, chikungunya menace matter

[India], May 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court will on Thursday continue hearing a suo motu cognizance by the court

seeking action by the government and civic authorities to stop spread of diseases such as dengue and chikungunya.

Earlier on May 16, the High Court had pulled up the Centre, the Delhi Government and civic agencies for failing to take

appropriate steps in regard with combating the spread of vector-borne diseases.

Taking a dig at all the three authorities, the court said that mosquitoes don't wait for meetings and asked the Municipal

Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to conduct mapping of vulnerable areas where dengue and chikungunya cases have occurred. Earlier this month, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued directions for a comprehensive plan to make the national capital mosquito free. "The Chief Minister has given instructions to make a comprehensive proposal to make Delhi mosquito free in which help of concerned officials of Union Government, Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and neighbouring towns of Delhi-NCR region should be taken," said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Informing about the preventive measures, Sisodia said the Chief Minister has ordered to fix the fee of private hospitals that would be treating Dengue and Chikungunya. The Deputy Chief Minister said, "All the government hospitals have been asked to increase 10 to 20 percent beds for the fever patients". At least 1,158 cases of dengue were reported in Delhi with nearly 390 of them being recorded in the first 10 days of September, the month in which the spread of vector-borne disease begins to peak. As half September month crossed, the death toll from two vector-borne diseases climbed to 30 and the number of affected people crossed 2,800. Miffed with the reported deaths, the Supreme Court earlier rebuked the Delhi Government for not handling the situation properly and making the people suffer in Delhi. (ANI)