Delhi HC to continue hearing Upendra Rai's plea against CBI today

The Delhi High Court on Thursday will continue to hear the plea of journalist Upendra Rai seeking quashing of the second First Information Report (FIR) lodged against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Court on Thursday has sought a response from the CBI in the case.

On May 23, the Court had directed the CBI to file a status report regarding the second FIR by today.

Earlier on May 5, CBI filed a second FIR against Rai, former CEO and editor-in-chief of Tehelka and Sahara Media claiming he took money from a Mumbai-based real estate company to save them from an alleged impeding raid by income-tax officials.

The CBI, on May 3, arrested Rai on the basis of first FIR filed in connection with his alleged involvement in dubious financial transactions. He is also accused of committing the offence in connivance with the officials of aviation company Air One Aviation Pvt Ltd and some public servants of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The CBI's first FIR named Upendra Rai, Air One Aviation Pvt Ltd, its Chief Security Officer Prasun Roy, some unidentified public servants of BACS and others. (ANI)