Delhi HC to hear appeal on 2G spectrum case tomorrow

[India], Mar 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court will on Wednesday hear Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) appeals against the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in the 2G spectrum case.

While CBI filed an appeal on Tuesday, the ED had moved the Court on Monday.

In a surprising judgment, a special CBI court had last year acquitted all key accused, including A Raja, in the Rs 30,000 crore 2G spectrum allocation case.

Special CBI judge O.P. Saini had cleared the 19 accused of all charges, rejecting the case presented by the agency, citing lack of "prosecutable evidence". Earlier on March 12, the Supreme Court directed the CBI and ED to complete probes and close all cases related to the 2G scam within six months. (ANI)