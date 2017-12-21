Delhi HC to hear Chautala's plea seeking parole

[India], Dec 21 (ANI): The Delhi High Court will later today hear the plea filed by former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala seeking two-month parole to look after his ailing wife.

Chautala is serving a ten-year jail term in a teachers' recruitment scam case.

The High Court on December 11 issued a notice to the state government to file a response on a parole petition moved by Chautala.

Earlier in March, the High Court had cancelled the parole which was granted to Chautala after he violated the terms and conditions of the parole.

The police raised objections that he was holding public meetings in violation of his parole conditions. The Delhi High Court had earlier granted three weeks parole to Chautala, on health grounds. The court had also granted parole to Chautala to attend his grandson's engagement function. On January 22, 2013, a trial court had sentenced 55 accused under the JBT scam for illegally recruiting 3,206 teachers in Haryana in the year 2000. Among those convicted were 82-year-old Chautala`s then political adviser Sher Singh Badshami, the then Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Vidya Dhar, IAS, and then Primary Education Director Sanjiv Kumar, besides 50 others. (ANI)