Delhi HC to hear Mukul Roy's phone tapping case today

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday will hear the plea filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy seeking investigation into his phones being allegedly tapped by the police.

Earlier on November 20, the court had issued notices to the Centre and the West Bengal Government over the issue.

It also gave the Centre, state government and Roy's telecom service providers - MTNL and Vodafone - to reply on the same till December 7.

Roy, who left the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party for the BJP, has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court and said his phone conversations were being tapped by the West Bengal Government.

During the hearing, the lawyers for the Centre and the West Bengal government had opposed the petition on the basis of jurisdiction. Roy resigned from TMC on September 25. Later, he was suspended from the party for six years for anti-party activities. He also resigned from Rajya Sabha membership on October 11, 2017 and joined the BJP on November 3. (ANI)