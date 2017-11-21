Delhi HC to hear plea against Farooq Abdullah over PoK remarks

[India], November 21 (ANI): The Delhi High Court will today hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking action against National Conference president Farooq Abdullah for his reported controversial remarks on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

President of Gharib Nawaz Foundation Maulana Ansar Raza filed the petition on November 17, and demanded that Abdullah's passport should be cancelled.

Recently, Abdullah said that the PoK belonged to Pakistan and the fact would not change no matter how many wars are fought over the issue.

Social activist Sukesh Khajuria also filed a complaint with District Magistrate against Abdullah, on the same day, and sought action against him under section 196 of CrPC, which deals with offences against the State and for criminal conspiracy to commit such offence. A Bihar court has also ordered filing of FIR against Farooq Abdullah on charges of treason over his remarks on PoK. India maintains that the PoK was invaded by Pakistan in 1947. On February 22, 1994, the Indian Parliament passed a unanimous resolution that demanded "Pakistan must vacate the areas of the Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir, which they have occupied through aggression; and resolves that all attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of India will be met resolutely." (ANI)