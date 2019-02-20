Delhi HC to hear plea against rule barring specially-abled from pursuing MBBS tomorrow

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): A petitioner moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking quashing of Medical Council of India's (MCI) recent notification which declared aspirants having a benchmark disability of more than 80 per cent ineligible for admission to undergraduate medical education programmes.

The plea was filed after MCI rolled out the notification on February 2 stating that divyangs (specially challenged) with more than 80 per cent disability have been barred from pursuing MBBS education.

In addition, aspirants having, Dysgraphia has also been prohibited to take up the profession. Observing urgency in the case, the Delhi High Court has agreed to hear the PIL on Thursday. The petition states that the notification is a "highly irrational, arbitrary and discriminatory" in manner. The petition further claims that the notification has declared the person having one hand amputated cannot pursue MBBS education in India. The petition also added that according to Section 3(1) it is the duty of respondents to ensure that persons with disabilities shall enjoy the right to equality and life with dignity. The petitioner further stated in the plea that by preventing a PWBD (person with benchmark disability), having locomotor disability of more than 80 per cent, in participating MBBS examination, respondent, Union Ministry of Health has not only attacked the dignity of PWBD but has also failed to apply the Principle of Equal Opportunity Policy as enshrined under Section 21 of the RPWD Act – 2016. (ANI)