Delhi HC to hear plea seeking use of ‘respectful words’ on soldiers’ martyrdom

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court on Friday, seeking direction to the press and electronic media to use ‘respectful words on the martyrdom of soldiers.’

This petition comes a day after the ghastly terror attack took place in Pulwama. The petition seeks use of 'Shaheed’ or ‘Martyr’ in place of ‘killed or died’ for a soldier who loses his life in an attack or war. The court is likely to hear the plea on Monday.

As many as 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed after a suicide bomber attacked a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district with a vehicle laden with explosives.

The convoy comprised of 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. The slain personnel were in a bus, which had 42 CRPF men on board. JeM, a Pakistan-based terrorist group, claimed responsibility for the attack which left the bus extensively damaged in the blast and ensuing gunfire on the vehicle. (ANI)