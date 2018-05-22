Delhi HC turns down IHCL's plea against auction of Taj Mansingh Hotel

[India], May 22 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea of Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), challenging the tender procedure of the proposed auction of Delhi's Taj Mansingh Hotel by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Earlier, the court had dismissed the IHCL's plea against the auctioning of its iconic Taj Mansingh property in New Delhi by NDMC.

The property, owned by NDMC, was given to IHCL on a lease of 33 years, post which IHCL was running the property on several temporary extensions.

The Tata group-run Indian Hotels Company had filed an appeal with a divisional bench of the High Court against the September 5 order of the single judge bench of the Delhi High Court that allowed the public auction of Mansingh hotel. (ANI)