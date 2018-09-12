Delhi HC turns down PIL seeking check on fuel prices

[India], Sep 12 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to issue an order to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the judicature's intervention in fixing a fair price for petrol and diesel.

The court refused to hear the petition saying that it cannot interfere in a policy matter involving larger economic issues.

The complainant mentioned in the PIL that the impugned action of fixation of fuel prices by Oil Manufacturing Companies (OMCs) is totally unlawful, unwarranted and there is no justification on the part of the Respondent Ministry to delegate such kind of powers to Public Sector Companies / OMCs to fix the daily price of petrol and diesel.

On Wednesday, fuel prices remained static at Tuesday's rate. However, on Monday, price of petrol in Delhi was Rs 80.73 per litre while diesel was sold for 72.83 per litre. On Monday, the commuters in the capital paid Rs 80.73 to get a litre of petrol and for diesel Rs 72.83. On Sunday, Delhites were charged Rs 80.50 for a litre of petrol while diesel was sold for Rs 72.61 per litre. In Mumbai, the financial capital, people had to shell out Rs Rs 88.12 for a litre of petrol and Rs 77.32 for diesel per litre on Monday. On Sunday, the petrol was bought for Rs 87.89 per litre while diesel Rs 77.09 (ANI)