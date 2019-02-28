Delhi HC uphold EC's decision to allot two-leaves symbol to AIADMK

The Delhi High Court on Thursday upheld the Election Commission of India's decision to allot the 'Two leaves' symbol of the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to the EPS-OPS faction of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

A division bench comprising of Justice GS Sistani and Sangita Dhindra Sehgal dismissed the petition filed by TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala.

The dispute arises out of competing claims over AIADMK’s “two leaves” election symbol from TTV Dhinakaran-Sasikala on one side and Palaniswami -Panneerselvam on the other side.

Soon after the death of AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016, the party split into two factions. While one faction was led by Sasikala-Dhinakaran-Panneerselvam, the other was led by Palaniswami. However, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami joined hands later to oust Sasikala and Dhinakaran from the party. On November 23, 2017, the Election Commission allotted the two-leaves symbol to the Panneerselvam-Palaniswami faction on the grounds that they enjoyed the support of the majority of members in the legislative and organizational wings. Aggrieved by the allotment, Dhinakaran and Sasikala moved the Delhi High Court against the EC order. (ANI)