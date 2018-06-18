Delhi Health Minister hospitalised on Day 7 of strike

[India] Jun 18 (ANI): Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain has been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital after his health deteriorated during the ongoing 'dharna' at Raj Niwas on late Sunday night.

Further details are awaited.

Confirming the news on Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Satyendar Jain shifted to a hospital due to his deteriorating health."

Jain, along with Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Cabinet minister Gopal Rai was on a sit-in strike at Raj Niwas, the official residence of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal since June 11.

The strike was called for to demand a direction to the IAS officers working under the Delhi administration to end their 'undeclared strike', among other demands. However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu were denied permission to do the same. Extending their support to Kejriwal, the four chief ministers in a joint press conference outside Baijal's office on Saturday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end the ongoing rift between the Delhi Lt. Governor and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. (ANI)