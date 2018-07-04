Delhi High Court bans felling of trees

The Delhi High Court in its interim order on Wednesday banned felling of trees in the city till further orders.

The Court has not granted permission for the future also.

The Court said, "East Kidwai Nagar will be demolished if need be, as it seems to be haphazard and doesn't consider density and impact on neighbouring hospitals too."

Last week, the Court had put on hold the housing project for government employees and a commercial hub.

The project requires cutting of around 17,000 trees to create space for building constructions.

Earlier the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had said that no trees to be cut till July 19. The NGT had directed the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) and Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to maintain status quo. The two agencies were told not to cut trees for the redevelopment work of seven south Delhi colonies until further orders. (ANI)