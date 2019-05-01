Delhi High Court issues notice to Jet Airways

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Jet Airways regarding a plea seeking a full refund of the airfare to the passengers who were affected by the suspension of the airline's service.

The bench led by Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani also sought a reply from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation in this regard.

The plea was filed by advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi on behalf of petitioner Bejon Kumar Mishra. It sought prompt resolution to all the affected passengers by a full refund of the amount in respect of their booked air ticket or accommodation in other flights.

Jet Airways, on April 17, cancelled all flights, including its international flights temporarily, after failing to secure emergency funds from its lenders, according to a statement by the airlines. July 16 has been set as the next date for hearing in the court. (ANI)