Delhi High Court says can't act as post office for CBI

[India], November 28 (ANI): In a case of alleged corruption involving Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) officials, the Delhi High Court told an NGO on Tuesday that it would not act as post office for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"We will not act as post office for the CBI. Please submit additional evidence directly to the agency," the court said, while hearing a plea filed by Telecom Watchdog. The NGO had filed the plea to submit additional information in the case.

In its reply, the CBI told the court that preliminary enquiry (PE) was underway.

Meanwhile, the BSNL objected to the PIL by saying that confidential information was being leaked by someone. The PIL has alleged that officials of the BSNL had connived with M/s ZTE Telecom India Pvt Ltd, a Chinese contractor, and forged official records of BSNL to release 'undue payment' of about Rs 1,000 crore to the firm. (ANI)