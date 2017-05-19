Delhi: Home shelter demolished, children devastated

Delhi: As many as 50-60 children, who lived in a home shelter named SPYM-Wishes and Blessing Home have been stripped of a roof over their heads after it was allegedly demolished the Delhi Police and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Nizammudin.

It was reportedly a Delhi-government aided Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) and was built on land provided by the government.

According to the owner, "SPYM-All wishes and Blessing home is my home. 50-60 children used to live in this home. In 2014, we have adopted this home. We have adopted this from Delhi Government's Raen Basera policy and transformed it into SPYM-Wishes and Blessings Home. There are 60 children and 15 females. All had been abandoned. Of these 60 children, 45 go to schools. Today, DDA staff arrived and demolished our home."

The children have nowhere to go and are now demanding justice.