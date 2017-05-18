Delhi: Home shelter demolition leaves several children homeless

[India], May 18 (ANI): A children home shelter 'SPYM-Wishes and Blessing Home', where over 50-60 small children used to live was demolished allegedly by the Delhi Police and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Nizammudin today.

Reportedly, the home shelter SPYM is a Delhi Government aided Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) and they were provided by the land by the government.

"SPYM-All wishes and Blessing home is my home. 50-60 children used to live in this home. In 2014, we have adopted this home. We have adopted this from Delhi Government's Raen Basera policy and transformed it into SPYM-Wishes and Blessings Home. There are 60 children and 15 females. All were abandoned. Out of these 60 children, 45 go to schools. Today, DDA people arrived and demolished our home," the SPYM owner told ANI.

The homeless children are now demanding justice. (ANI)