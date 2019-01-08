Delhi: Homeless retreat to shelters as cold wave hits national capital

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): As cold intensifies across the national capital, it has become an ordeal for the poor living on the streets. On Tuesday, the mercury plummeted to 8 Degree Celsius.

Hundreds of shelters set up across Delhi are giving homeless people roof. Interestingly, one of the 'rain basera' (night shelters) set up near AIIMS also provides warm bed for a nominal charge of Rs. 40-Rs. 50 per night.

However, the patients who have come to Delhi for treatment end up living on pavements outside the medical centre premises due to shortage of beds in hospital.

According to Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting agency, weather systems are moving in east/northeast direction, spell of light rain and thundershower will continue during the next three to four hours over Delhi and its nearby areas of Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. Delhi's neibhouring state, Uttar Pradesh too is witnessing cold wave which forced the state authorities to keep schools and colleges shut. The minimum temperature in the state was hovering at 5 Degree Celsius. Experts believe that this sudden chill is because of the presence of the western disturbance over the Himalayas. Moreover, the cold wave has also gripped the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand due to widespread snowfall in the last two days. The weather forecasting agency has predicted that rain and snow will hit these Northern states. "Between January 10 and 12, widespread rain and snow are expected over the hilly regions which will further cause another weekend to go down the drain. Even during the breather days, the remnants of the systems will continue to give some rain and snow," Skymet stated. (ANI)