Delhi horror: Rape victim forced to drink poison in Dwarka

New Delhi: A 17-year-old rape victim was allegedly forced to drink poison by two bike-borne men when she was returning home from tuition in Dwarka district's Hastsal area, police said Saturday.

They added that the incident took place on Thursday evening.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that two bike-borne men intercepted her way when she was returning home from tuition and threatened her of dire consequences if she gave a statement against the rape accused in court. When she refused to do so, they allegedly caught hold of her and forced her to drink poison, according to a senior police officer.

The accused duo fled the spot after the incident, he added. The girl, in a semi-conscious state, went to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital in an autorickshaw. She is out of danger, the officer said. On Friday, she approached the police and a case was registered against the two men in Uttam Nagar police station. Prima facie it appears that the associates of the rape accused might have tried to poison her to stop her from giving testimony in court. However, it is being verified by police officials. According to the police, the rape accused recently came out on bail. A case of kidnapping and rape was registered against him at Ranhola police station in 2018. He is being questioned in connection with the incident and teams have been formed to nab the culprits.