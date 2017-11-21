Delhi: Inter-state cheque cloning racket busted, five arrested

[India], November 21 (ANI): Five people were arrested in an inter-state cheque cloning scam here on Tuesday after their racket was busted in a joint operation of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Delhi Police in Okhla area.

This arrest includes the kingpins from Delhi and Allahabad.

According to police, one of the kingpins, Shoaib from Allahabad used to get the copy of a bonafide cheque of the probable victim through intermediaries and pass it to his associate Akash in Delhi.

"Akash would then prepare a cloned cheque by printing account number, cheque number and signature on an original leaf of bank. Thereafter, he would deposit in the beneficiary's account of trusted people and withdraw or transfer," police said. Recently, the accused had cheated almost a dozen account holders for over Rs. 40 lakh, added police. During search operation, police recovered unused cheques, prospective victim details, printer and other equipments. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)