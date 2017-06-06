Delhi LG conducts meeting to discuss encroachments, roadblocks issues

[India], June 6 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday chaired a high level meeting to discuss the issues of major encroachments and roadblocks in different parts of Delhi as raised in the Delhi High Court.

The meeting was attended by Delhi Cabinet minister, Chief Secretary of Delhi, and commissioners of various departments. Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain was among the attendees of today's meeting.

Below are the points highlighted in today's meeting :

· Twenty-nine major road stretches have been identified by the High Court for removal of encroachment from the right of way and the pavements on a permanent basis.

· The local bodies are statutorily empowered to remove the encroachments and Public Work Department (PWD) shall ensure logistical assistance to the respective local body in cases of roads that are maintained by it. · The Urban Development Department would act as the Nodal Department, by creating a special cell, which shall monitor the stretch-wise action taken by the local bodies on a weekly basis, as well as devise a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in coordination with the concerned agencies for prevention of re-encroachment in cases where action has been taken. · Each agency should draw up an action plan within three days to remove encroachment from roads. The concerned agencies should coordinate with Delhi Police in advance so that police force is present during the encroachment removal program. The concerned agencies were instructed to undertake videography of the removal of encroachment/road blocks. · All the local bodies were directed to launch an immediate crackdown on temporary encroachments such as parked vehicles. Penalizing parking contractors of the local bodies allowing parking on roads was also mentioned. · Transport Commissioner will take action against errant vehicles, which are not following the rules while plying on the road. · Satyendra Jain stressed that there should be a heavy penalty on those who are encroaching the roads/footpaths for their personal use, in complete disregard to the interest of the general public. He also referred to the need for enforcing various judicial pronouncements particularly those of the NGT with respect to challans/fines on violators, which was endorsed by the Delhi LG. · All the agencies need to take action strictly and work in a time-bound manner, laying down a three weeks deadline for necessary action following the due process of law. (ANI)