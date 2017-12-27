Delhi LG to 'reconsider' govt doorstep delivery services proposal

[India], Nov 27 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal clarified that he did not 'rejected' Delhi's government proposal of doorstep delivery of government services, rather he suggested to 'reconsider' it.

This response from the LG came hours after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia condemned Lt Governor Anil Baijal for 'rejecting' the proposal.

"LG has only advised to reconsider the proposal in its present form and has suggested to consider alternative model to eliminate corruption and improve public service delivery," reads an official note.

The note further reads that the proposed model will breach security and add unnecessary expenditure. " Hon'ble LG has observed that there are issues with the model proposed by the Government as it would introduce another layer of human interface with its attendant complications including concerns associated with safety and security of women/senior citizens, possibility of corruption, delays, bad behavior, loss of documents, breach of privacy, etc. It also adds unnecessary expenditure for the government and the people," it added. The L-G office has also insisted on the fact that the matter be reconsidered with an aim so that full digital delivery of services are made available to people. Earlier, in a series of tweets, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia criticised LG Anil Baijal for rejecting the proposal of doorstep delivery of 40 government services such as caste-birth-address certificates, licences, social welfare schemes, pensions, registrations. (ANI)