Delhi: Man and his girlfriend arrested for killing former's wife

[India] May 3, (ANI): Police on Wednesday arrested a man and his girlfriend for allegedly killing the former's wife in Delhi's Kishangarh area. The husband and his school-time girlfriend allegedly killed the woman in a bid to reunite.

"On March 16, the victim, identified as Pooja Rai, was found dead in her house in Kishangarh area. The victim was later taken to hospital by her husband Rahul Mishra. The duo also had planted a fake suicide letter to cover up the crime," said DCP South-West district Delhi Devender Arya.

"Homicide was found to be the cause of death in the post-mortem report pointing the needle of suspicion at the husband and his girlfriend. On April 1, after sustained interrogation both the accused confessed to their crime leading to their subsequent arrest," added the police official. The accused identified as Rahul Mishra and Padma Tiwari, have been arrested and further investigation in the case is on, added the official. Having failed in convincing his family members to marry his girlfriend, Rahul had married Pooja in April 2017. (ANI)