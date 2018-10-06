Delhi man beaten to death for injuring dog

[India], Oct 6 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a man was killed after his vehicle accidentally brushed past a pet dog in Delhi's Uttam Nagar last night.

The deceased, identified as Vijender (40), was allegedly attacked after the pet dog of one of the accused received minor injuries after being hit by his car.

The attackers, identified as Ankit and Paras, also attacked Rajesh Rana (45), Vijender's elder brother, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital after sustaining injuries.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

A case has been registered against the accused and police have initiated an investigation to nab the suspects. (ANI)