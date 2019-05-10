Delhi: Man commits suicide in hotel room

A 42-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan in a hotel, police said on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Yogesh, was a resident of the Geeta Colony area of the national capital. He was found hanging with a fan in a room of East Inn Hotel on Vikas Marg.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that Yogesh had come to the hotel in the morning at about 7 am. He had sent a message to his family before committing the act," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Jasmeet Singh.

Following the message, his family members came rushing to the hotel and broke the door, but found him hanging. A complaint was received at Preet Vihar Police Station regarding the suicide and a case was registered under relevant sections of the law. Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)