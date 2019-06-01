Delhi: Man held for posing as govt employee, cheating people

Delhi Police on Friday arrested a notorious cheat from East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar for allegedly posing as a government employee and cheating people.

Singh, 45, used to pretend to be an employee at the SDM office in Laxmi Nagar and cheat people by taking money from them on the pretext of selling them the old vehicles lying in the SDM office, police said.

Police made the arrest acting on a complaint filed by one Jaspal Singh, who claimed that the accused Satnam Singh had cheated him of Rs. 1.60 lakhs on the pretext of selling old vehicles lying in the sub-divisional magistrate office of Laxmi Nagar.

While investigating the matter, a police team under the leadership of SHO Laxmi Nagar and overall supervision of ACP Preet Vihar examined CCTV footage and established the identity of the accused Satnam Singh. On receiving the specific information Satnam was apprehended today, police said adding further investigation is being carried out. (ANI)