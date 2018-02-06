Delhi: Man held in metro station for carrying firearm

[India], Feb. 05 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday arrested a man for carrying a country-made pistol and 12 live rounds at Dwarka Mor Metro Station in Delhi.

The accused has been identified as Neeraj Kumar Patel, a resident of Patna, according to officials sources.

During the baggage screening of the passenger, a CISF official noticed pistol and ammunition on the monitor.

Immediately, he stopped the conveyer belt as well as the passenger and informed the matter to his senior.

The bag was physically checked in the presence of the passenger and the firearm and live rounds were recovered. (ANI)