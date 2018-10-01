Delhi: Man killed for opposing drug peddling

[India], Oct 1 (ANI): A 34-year-old man died after allegedly being shot by two unidentified men in the national capital's Taimoor Nagar area on Sunday, triggering protests in the area.

The man, named Rupesh, was shot outside his house, Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) said.

"Around 9 pm in the night we got a call on PCR saying that two people shot one person and ran away. Looking at this, the locals of the area protested against the police and even pelted stones on police jeep and burnt a bike forcing us to call more security force to handle the situation. Now everything is under control and we are investigating the matter," Biswal said.

According to the victim's brother, the hospital declared him dead after keeping him in ICU for some time. Rupesh's family and neighbours alleged that the two men were drug peddlers and since the victim had opposed the sale of drugs in the area, they attacked him. "There is a drug racket going on in our area. Rupesh and others have written about the same to the police on numerous occasions, however, no outcome has come till date. Under the nose of the police, drugs are sold in our area, but nobody says anything. We have CCTV footage to prove this," said a local. This comes at a time when Vivek Tiwari, an employee of Apple, was allegedly shot dead by a police constable in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area on Friday. (ANI)