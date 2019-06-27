Delhi: Man killed in scuffle with neighbours, 2 held

[India], June 5 (ANI): A 26-year-old man was killed in a scuffle that broke out in Pul Pehlad Pur area on Tuesday allegedly after another man made questionable comments about his daughter.

Police said that an altercation took place between Rakesh and Krishna after the latter passed inappropriate comments about Rakesh's 3-year-old daughter. The neighbours of the duo were forced to intervene in the matter and sent them to their respective houses.

After half an hour, police said Rakesh went to Krishna's house along with his wife Pooja and brother Mukesh. A scuffle then broke out between Rakesh, Krishna and his brother Ranjeet.

The deceased's wife stated that Ranjeet and Krishna assaulted Rakesh with a sharp object during the brawl, after which he was rushed to Majidiya Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered at Pul Prahladpur Police Station and Ranjeet and Krishna have been arrested. (ANI)