Delhi: Man loses leg after falling on metro track

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): In a tragic incident, a 57-year-old man lost his leg after falling on the track at Dilshad Garden metro station here on Thursday.

He was rushed to the GTB Hospital where his condition is said to be critical, police official said.

While his right foot is completely segregated, his left foot too has been almost severed. The injured, Zachariah Koshy is a government employee working with Ministry of Textiles.

He was present at the metro station with his wife. However, no harm was caused to his wife. (ANI)