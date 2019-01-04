Delhi: Man thrashed to death over suspicion of theft

, (ANI): Two people were arrested for allegedly thrashing a man to death in the Motia Khan area of the national capital over the suspicion of theft, the police said on Friday.

The incident took place during the late hours of Wednesday in front of the Rohit Tent House which is situated in the Gali no.1 of the Motia Khan area. The owner of the guest house suspected that the deceased had entered the shop with the intention of theft.

Over suspicion, the tent house owner, Rohit Kumar along with his helper Sonu thrashed the man. When the police reached the spot at around 11:30 PM at night, they saw the man in pain and then he was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to his injury on the way itself.(ANI)