Delhi markets to stay shut tomorrow against sealing

[India], Jan 22 (ANI): The President of Chamber of Trade and Industries said that the Traders' Association has decided to stage a protest tomorrow against the ongoing sealing drive ordered by the Supreme Court-empowered monitoring committee.

"Traders are being harassed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) since the past one month by sealing of shops. Traders' Association has decided to hold Delhi Vyapar Bandh on 23 January", Brajesh Gupta, President of Chamber of Trade and Industries, told ANI on Sunday.

He further requested the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to stop the sealing and the "illegal collection in name of procurement charges". Gupta also alleged that no notice was given to the traders before the sealing of the illegal construction. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has promised to stand by the traders during the 'Delhi Bandh'. (ANI)