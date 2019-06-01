Delhi: Married woman commits suicide, probe on

[India], May 27 (ANI): A 28-year-old married woman allegedly committed suicide at her residence in East Delhi's New Ashok Nagar on Monday, police said.

The deceased, Ankita, was recently married to one Mukesh Pandey. The couple was residing at Eastern Apartment in New Ashok Nagar.

"A PCR call was received at New Ashok Nagar Police Station regarding the suicide in Eastern Apartment at around 1.45 pm. The staff of PS New Ashok Nagar reached the spot," the Delhi Police said.

The police is questioning the locals and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has been informed for further enquiry.

An investigation is currently underway. (ANI)